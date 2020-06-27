The communicator Felix Victorino He has pneumonia in both lungs and is stable, according to pulmonologist Emil Jorge Manzur.

According to information published by CDN, Felix Victorino has been suffering from health problems since June 1, but so far has tested negative for Covid-19.

« As of yesterday, he tells us that he feels bad and comes to our office and we find him with saturation, which is the amount of oxygen in the blood decreased, so that immediately after activating the protocols, a chest x-ray was applied to the which showed that he is presenting pneumonia in both lungs, which is a very characteristic inflammation of Covid-19, which is why we decided to enter the patient in intensive care for strict and reliable monitoring, « said doctor Emil Jorge Manzur according to published information. by CDN.

The communicator from Channel 37, who works on « Final Summary » and the « You Think » program, said he was « Making a high fever several times a day. »