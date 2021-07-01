Félix Verdejo’s wife sends a message on Instagram to those who criticize her for having gone to party



Eliz Marie Santiago Sierra, wife of boxer Félix Verdejo, defended herself through her “stories” on Instagram against the criticism against her after she was caught partying last weekend despite the fact that about two months ago the father of his daughter remains incarcerated in a federal prison in Puerto Rico, accused of having murdered Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz.

In several posts that seem directed at her detractors, the young woman expresses her right to be who she is, regardless of what others think.

“What are you worrying about? They will always criticize you for who you are, for what you are not, and for what they think you are. Also, by what you do, by what you stop doing, what you say and what you don’t say. None of that matters, just be happy, because in the end only you know who you are, ”shared Santiago Sierra as an outlet.

In a later message, Santiago Sierra shared: “May the universe give you everything that you are currently praying for, visualizing, desiring and working for. May it manifest itself in such a way that it increases your faith and your confidence and you know that anything is possible ”.

In addition to the previous publications, Santiago Sierra shared an image from the room of his house in which he seems to be collecting space.

The Puerto Rican is seen standing in a tight red bodysuit.

The above are the only indirect statements that the mother of Verdejo’s daughter has given, that some reports place her as the wife of the fighter and in others in a relationship of coexistence with the athlete.

The material that circulates on Instagram comes a few days after media on the island shared a video in which she appears dancing in a club with her friend, the publicist Elías Barral

The reality is that the name of Santiago Sierra began to be mentioned in press reports and on social networks since before Verdejo turned himself in to federal authorities on May 2, about three days after Rodríguez Ortiz was reported missing and hours after his body was recovered from the San José lagoon in the metropolitan area of ​​Puerto Rico.

The girl attended interviews with agents of the San Juan Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of the Puerto Rico Police who were leading the investigation of the case before it was officially transferred to the federal forum.

Users on social networks began to speculate on a possible participation of Santiago Sierra in the crime and even from other relatives, or some kind of knowledge of the actions before the crime was reported.

Santiago Sierra is not a suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Keishla

However, neither state nor federal authorities have identified Santiago Sierra as a suspect in the case of the kidnapping and murder of Rodríguez Ortiz.

At the end of May, the young woman’s lawyers refused in television interviews that her client be the subject of an investigation by the authorities on the island.

The statements came after the Puerto Rican was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the case for the death of Keishla, who was one month pregnant with Verdejo when she was injected with a mixture of fentanyl and heroin and thrown over the Teodoro Moscoso bridge. .

“She is not a card from the federal authorities”, Assured Eduardo Ortiz Declet, one of the members of the defense.

“This chain of speculative expressions can harm my client and those close to him. The best thing that could have happened was that they summoned her to this so that the whole world knew that after the investigation of the Police … more than 200 agents in conjunction with federal agencies, these people are not cards or suspects … it is very important that people understand it, that, at least, the people we represent are not suspected of any crime, “added Pedro Rivera in an interview with the television program La Comay on Teleonce.

Later, Santiago Sierra was summoned for an interview at the Criminal Investigations Bureau (FBI) in Puerto Rico.

Along with Verdejo, Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez faces federal charges, who would have collaborated with the fighter in the crime in exchange for financial compensation.

Cádiz Martínez ended up betraying Verdejo and confessing details of the murder to federal authorities on the island.