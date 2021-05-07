Félix Verdejo’s case is more serious than that of Esteban De Jesús

Félix Verdejo could face the death penalty for the accusation against him. > Archive / EL VOCERO

The murder of Keishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortiz, a 27-year-old girl with a month of gestation, a case in which the main suspect is the renowned boxer Félix Verdejo, has shocked the Puerto Rican people, who are now demanding justice, leaving behind that pleasant empathy that one day felt for the nicknamed “Diamond.”

Against Verdejo – who will remain admitted to the Guaynabo Metropolitan Detention Center after federal magistrate Camille Vélez Rivé refused to grant him bail – the charges of kidnapping that resulted in death, carjacking that resulted in death, and intentionally killing an unborn child weigh . For the first two charges, the one once thought to be the next Felix “Tito” Trinidad faces life in prison or the death penalty.

