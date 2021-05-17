Félix Verdejo will have to prove what he did with the money he earned in his career

In his career as a fighter, Félix Verdejo could have made close to $ 1 million. (File)

By Carlos González

The jailed Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo, accused of allegedly planning, orchestrating and executing the death of Keishla Marlen Rodriguez, claimed at the end of last week before Judge Pedro Delgado of the Federal Court of Puerto Rico that it does not have the economic resources to pay for its defense.

Your petition, one that the federal prosecutor’s office could challenge on or before May 21, wants the court to assign her assistance to pay for her defense, one in which she could face capital punishment due to the seriousness of the charges, which include having kidnapped and stolen Rodríguez’s car, resulting in her death after the incident.

