Félix Verdejo turns himself in for the murder of a woman in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo surrendered to federal agents this Sunday night to face charges after authorities identified the body of a 27-year-old woman who was that of the pregnant lover.

A criminal complaint filed by the FBI accuses Verdejo of hitting Keishla Rodríguez in the face and injecting her with a syringe filled with an unidentified substance acquired in a public housing complex on the island. The accusation indicates that Verdejo tied the victim of hands and feet and tied a heavy block to her before throwing her off a bridge Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. and then the boxer shot Rodriguez’s body from the bridge, the complaint says.

The document assures that a witness, who was not identified although it is rumored that she is the wife, helped Verdejo to kidnap and assassinate Rodríguez.

The body of a 27-year-old young woman has been found in a lagoon and it was confirmed that she is the lover of the well-known boxer and former Puerto Rican Olympian Felix Verdejo, whose car was seized on Saturday night.

The Puerto Rico Institute of Forensic Sciences said in a statement that Keishla Rodríguez was identified through dental records and that authorities are still analyzing Verdejo’s car.

Keysha’s family maintain that she was pregnant with Verdejo and that she called before she disappeared Thursday and told them that Verdejo would be coming to her home to see the results of a pregnancy test. The family immediately reported his disappearance after he never showed up for work in an animal grooming business.

Verdejo is married but has known Rodríguez since high school and has stayed in touch with her, his parents said.

Verdejo has a professional record of (27-2, 17 KOs) he represented Puerto Rico at the London Olympics in 2012, that same year he became a professional boxer. He has been close to being a world champion but a motorcycle accident in 2016 almost cut short his life and his career has never been the same.

Limary Cruz, a spokesman for the FBI, told The Associated Press that the FBI will press charges that will be announced in the next few hours. Meanwhile, the federal prosecutor’s office indicated that a decision has not been made on whether to try to obtain the death penalty.

The mother of the deceased young woman, Keila Ortiz Rivera, told Noticias Telemundo when her daughter’s body had not yet been found that she believed the boxer knew what happened. «Let him speak and say, that he knows. He knows that I know. Let him speak, ”he said.

The murder has shocked the country by the coldness and premeditation as it has been presented. This Sunday thousands of people approached the bridge that crosses the lagoon and threw flowers into the water in which Rodríguez’s body was found to demand justice for her and other murdered women.