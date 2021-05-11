Felix Verdejo pleads not guilty

You will be detained because you represent a danger to the community and a risk of flight

Melissa Correa Velázquez, THE SPOKESMAN

Verdejo turned himself in on May 2 to federal authorities. Brandon Cruz González / THE SPOKESMAN

Boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez pleaded not guilty to the charges for “Carjacking” and kidnapping that led to the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz, the intentional killing of an unborn child and the use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The athlete appeared at the formal reading of charges and bail hearing before federal magistrate Camille Vélez Rivé.

The 27-year-old fighter allowed the hearing to be held virtually.

To questions from the magistrate, the boxer’s defense indicated that he had no proposals to present during the bail hearing.

