Félix Verdejo must explain what he did with the money he earned as a boxer after being accused of the murder of Keishla Rodríguez



Boxer Félix Verdejo, today accused of the kidnapping and murder of Keishla Rodríguez in Puerto Rico, celebrates defeating William Silva in a fight in NYC in 2016.

The request of the boxer Félix Verdejo for the federal court in Puerto Rico to assign him financial assistance to pay for his defense is awaiting the response of the prosecutors who presented the accusations in the case for the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz.

Verdejo, who He has been imprisoned since May 2 without the right to bail, for allegedly killing Keishla, with whom he had an unofficial relationship, and then throwing his body over the Teodoro Moscoso bridge into the San José lagoon in the island’s metropolitan area, argued last week before Judge Pedro Delgado that does not have financial resources to pay for his defense.

The request of the accused, who would have committed the facts together with Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez, co-defendant in the case and initially a cooperating witness for the authorities, could be objected by the federal prosecutor’s office on or before May 21, according to the El Nuevo report. Day.

Three attorneys represent Verdejo in Keishla’s federal murder case

The group of lawyers representing Verdejo It is made up of Laura Maldonado, the expert in death penalty cases, David Ruhnke, and José Irizarry Pérez.

Irizarry Pérez would have been hired by Verdejo’s mother, Madeline Sánchez Bonilla. Sánchez Bonilla has not yet spoken about the accusations his son faces for which he is exposed to a death sentence or life imprisonment.

Delgado warned that Verdejo’s lawyers must inform the court if there is a change in the defendant’s financial status.

Verdejo generated nearly $ 1.5 million as a boxer since 2012

The newspaper report indicates that Verdejo came to generate profits of about $ 1.5 million since he began his professional career in 2012. However, at least until 2019, 40% of that figure committed to Ricky Márquez, former coach and manager of the fighter, nicknamed “El Diamante”.

Two years ago, the boxer filed a lawsuit in the Court of First Instance in Carolina with the intention of annulling the contract with Márquez.

The sum subtracting the above indicates that Verdejo received between $ 800,000 to $ 900,000 of the entire money. On that figure, Verdejo is also supposed to pay taxes inside and outside of Puerto Rico.

On average and considering the above aspects, the fighter could have managed earnings per year of about $ 100,000.

Sign with Top Rank in the amount of $ 300,000

Most of the money he accumulated came from the bonus he received for sign with the promoter company Top Rank at the conclusion of the London 2012 Olympic Games. The transfer would have amounted to about $ 300,000.

Verdejo and Cádiz Martínez face federal charges for auto theft resulting in death; one count of kidnapping resulting in death; and a charge for killing an unborn child.

In addition, the Puerto Rican boxer faces a charge for using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, since, according to the indictment of a federal grand jury on the island, Verdejo shot Keishla without reaching her While it was still falling into the water, it was still alive on April 29.

Keishla had agreed to meet Verdejo in an area not far from her apartment in the Villa Esperanza residential area to show him the positive result of the pregnancy blood test. The 27-year-old was one month pregnant when she was killed.

