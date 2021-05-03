Félix Verdejo, accused of murder

The light Puerto Rican Felix “Diamante” Verdejo, 27, an Olympian in London (27-2, 17 KO) has surrendered to the police of San Juan, Puerto Rico, after the disappearance and murder of Keishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortiz. He was wanted on charges of kidnapping resulting in death, car theft and murder of the child with whom the deceased was pregnant.

The body of the 27-year-old woman was discovered Saturday afternoon. Video evidence showed Rodríguez’s body was dumped into the lagoon after he was beaten and drugged Thursday after an encounter with Verdejo and at least one other accomplice according to the arrest warrant.

Apparently, the deceased would have had a one-year relationship with Verdejo.

According to the complaint, Rodríguez met Verdejo on April 27, the Tuesday before he disappeared two days later. Rodríguez informed him that she was one month pregnant and that he was the father. The investigation suggests that Verdejo contacted the witness who related the events and requested his help to interrupt the victim’s pregnancy.

Verdejo and the collaborating witness were driving the boxer’s black Dodge Durango pickup, which matches the description of the vehicle captured by the camera on a toll bridge near the lagoon where Rodríguez’s body was discovered. Video surveillance shows the vehicle arriving at 8:29 a.m., parked in the emergency lane of the bridge and leaving at approximately 9:31 a.m.

The witness has confirmed that Verdejo hit the victim in the face and injected him with a syringe filled with substances bought at the pharmacy. Then Verdejo and the witness tied the victim’s arms and feet with wire to a concrete block.

The complaint indicates that Verdejo and the witness drove to the bridge, where the victim was taken from the vehicle and thrown over the side of the bridge into the water. Then Verdejo shot Rodríguez from the bridge. A bullet casing was found on the bridge, along with a bloodstain.

Rodríguez’s body was found by authorities on Saturday, although his face was disfigured to the point that it could not be identified without dental records. A “Diamond” tattoo on his upper back was recognizable by his family, who immediately believed that the body was Rodriguez’s. Forensic experts officially identified Rodriguez as the victim in question Sunday morning.

In the image, the last fight of Verdejo, who lost by TKO in the ninth round to the next rival of Vasyl Lomachenko.