Félix Torres says he is motivated for the 2021 Apertura tournament of Liga MX

Defender Félix Torres has joined the Santos Laguna preseason in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, after his participation in the Copa America Brazil 2021 with the Ecuador selection, Facing the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a press videoconference, the Ecuadorian defender said he arrived with great motivation to be able to achieve the goal of winning the title in Mexican soccer with the Warriors after what he experienced in the past tournament.

“We have a good squad and we will achieve it with the sensations that were left from the last tournament. It is a very healthy competition. We all want to play and we prepare to the maximum. Things that you take with you. I’ll keep all the good stuff. I’m here, focused on what I want”.

“I arrive happy and content to the group, it’s time to work and focus on what is coming.” Good, my Felix! And we are just as happy to have the Ecuadorian wall back! #WarriorMode⚔️ pic.twitter.com/WKRPMU9o7f – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) July 12, 2021

“I want to win everything, we must have a winning mentality, by being here one is already focused on what he wants, we will fight for all the objectives set and win everything that can be won,” he said.

It should be noted that Santos Laguna equalized against Jaiba Brava from Tampico Madero in his last preparation match, ahead of his debut against the Necax Raysa in the Apertura 2021 tournament.

