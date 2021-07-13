Félix Torres rejoins Santos Laguna

MEXICO CITY.

After his participation in the Copa América with the Ecuadorian team, Félix Torres central defender of the Santos Laguna team, has already reported with the Torreón squad, with the intention of integrating immediately into the dynamics of his teammates, to start the Apertura 2021 in the best way.

Happy to be with the group, now to work and focus on the tournaments that we are going to face, I think it is a very good preseason to get ready and arrive in optimal conditions “, he declared.

In addition, highlighted his experience in the Conmebol national team tournament, because it left him a great learning.

The good thing is that I never stopped, I was with the national team training, it was a great experience because you have to play and watch games against footballers who are from the elite, you learn a lot when you go to the national team and I keep all that “, express.

On the other hand, Torres expressed his pleasure with the way Guillermo Almada works, as that will help them start the season with great momentum.

The teacher will never change the intensity with which he works, I know him very well, I have worked with him for a long time and I think he has helped me develop football in my career and has also been reflected in the team that never stops. fight ”, he concluded.

