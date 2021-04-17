Felix Silla, the “Uncle Cosa” of Los Locos Addams, died at 84 years old – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

This Friday, April 16, actor Gil Gerard announced through his Twitter account about the death of Félix Silla, the Italian actor who played ‘Tio Cosa’ in Los Locos Addams, the 1960s series.

“Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good thing I can get from his death is that he no longer suffered. I will miss him so much, especially the great time we had on our panels. Only he told me ‘let it be myself,’ “wrote the actor.

Within the series, ‘Tio Cosa’ is a short man with hair down to his feet, a cousin of Homero and Uncle Lucas, he speaks in a very high tone stammering a language that only those of the family know.

This actor suffered from pancreatic cancer and also played characters like the robot Twiki in the movie Buck Rogers in the 25th century.