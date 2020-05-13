Not every day you can have a Masters 1000 winner on the airwaves. Earlier this week we wrote about the feat of Felix Mantilla, which in 2003 was crowned in the Foro Italico after surpassing Roger Federer in the end. The Swiss was never able to win a special tournament for Felix, also a semifinalist at Roland Garros five years earlier. The Barcelona extenista went through the ninth PuntodeBreak podcast to give voice to an incredible story, a tournament in which he overcame thousands of obstacles before passing the finish line.

We review his career and the unforgettable week that the Spanish lived in Rome 2003, winning Federer in the final and making history in the tournament.

David Nalbandián, Mardy Fish, Albert Costa, Ivan Ljubicic, Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Roger Federer. A list of chime victims, all defeated against a true gladiator. “For me the key to the tournament was the semifinals. Kafelnikov was at a very high level, he was shortening the points, he was going forward. That made me very uncomfortable. In the second set he served for the game with 6-5, and I had some luck since he played several bad points. I never lost faith in victory. I won the tie-break of the second set and I looked superior, because physically I looked better than him. “

In addition, Félix told us in great detail how he tactically posed the final against Federer, with a weakness to exploit that was very clear: the reverse. With high balls that eroded the strength of the Swiss, Mantilla gradually took control of the match, although much of his victory is due to his enormous effectiveness in saving break balls.

Not only that; Mantilla also tells us how he did not let his parents or his physical trainer fly ahead of that final. The reason? Do not disturb the peace or the environment with which he had been playing such good tennis throughout the week. Throughout the first 40 minutes of the interview, anecdotes and great memories keep happening as the Spanish also lets himself be carried away into previous years, recalling his triumphs in the finals against names like Gustavo Kuerten or Carlos Moyá.

Finally, regarding the match between the two in the semifinals of the Sopot tournament in 2004, just before he won the first ATP title, Félix praised Rafael Nadal: “He is the best athlete in the history of Spanish sport. Honestly, I think he has all the ballots to end up being the best player in the history of tennis.”

But not only the interview with an entire extop-10 occupies our last program. The last half hour belongs to a contest to which our editors will be submitted weekly: the Break Point QUIZ. A series of questions, classified according to their difficulty, through which we will discover how much the people who write here know about tennis. Could you tell us how many Grand Slams Gabriela Sabatini conquered? Which Big-4 member did Novak Djokovic face in the first place? Who was the first number 1 in the history of tennis at the ATP level? This and several other questions are answered by Rubén Pérez and Carlos Coll.

If you are curious to see the pique and know how many questions you would be correct, you cannot miss the last half hour of the podcast. We also suggest that you leave some of the questions that you would like to see in the next edition in the comments. In short, an hour and a little more than pure tennis so as not to miss a beat. All yours!

