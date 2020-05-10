Life offers unexpected joys, indelible moments that justify all the sacrifice made and inscribe your name in history. Felix Mantilla experienced that feeling when a May 11, 2003 He raised his arms to the Roman sky, lay down on the sand of the Italic Forum and he was applauded by a feverish and stupefied mass at the demonstration of power of a warrior on the slopes who was not in his prime. As if it were a scene of gladiators, this Barcelona tennis player whose greatness has been overshadowed by others and not as well recognized as he should, reaped the greatest victory of his professional career, just when no one, possibly not himself, already will wait.

Its name is common in the record of major tournaments on clay. A consummate specialist in this area, Félix became top-10, at the age of 24, after having to go through thousands of vicissitudes and penalties traveling from tournament to tournament until he managed to open a gap in the elite. He broke into the top 100 at age 21 in 1995, and just a season later he had already made his way to the top 20 in the world, where he settled in during a glorious 1997 in which he won 5 of the 10 titles he ended up with. his professional career. All of them he got in clay; the first was in Porto 1996, while in 1997 he gave a solid lesson winning in Bologna, Gstaad, Umag, San Marino and Bournemouth.

But there was always the feeling that I could do something more and that was confirmed in Roland Garros 1998, when he reached the semifinals, where he succumbed to Carlos Moyà. Able to reach the quarterfinals in the Australian Open 1997, eighths in US Open 1997 and third round in Wimbledon 1998Mantilla’s glory days seemed to come to an end with the arrival of the 21st century. He lost a lot of ranking due to a spiral of injuries and in 2001 and 2002 he seemed to be far from his best level, oscillating around the top-50. But that unforgettable week came, those seven days plagued with harmony in his seasoned tennis that elevated him to Olympus of the Roman Gods.

He was playing well since the beginning of the year, with interesting results Auckland and Acapulco (semifinals) and competing well in other more renowned squares where only players like Kuerten, Ferrero, Gaudio or Grosjean could stop him. its ATP ranking when he started the Masters Series Rome 2003 It was position 47, but the sensations he showed on the track did not correspond much less to that figure. He started the tournament winning David Nalbandián (6-3 1-6 6-0), followed with a solid win against Mardy Fish (6-4 6-3) and the irrefutable proof that he was inspired was the victory against Albert Costa, 8 of the world at that time, by 7-5 4-6 6-1.

Rocky at the bottom of the track, with a very heavy ball, great mobility and being aggressive, Félix played with tremendous self-confidence and in the quarterfinals came back a set against Ivan Ljubicic to beat 3-6 6-3 6-4. In the semifinals he threw epic to win Yevgeny Kafelnikov in an unforgettable meeting, full of alternatives and in which the mental consistency of the Barcelona ended up turning the balance on his side, by 4-6 7-6 (3) 6-2. And the best was left.

Roger Federer, He was already 5 in the world at 21 and he faced twice, and was looking for his second Masters Series title, after winning in Hamburg in 2002. Felix took to the track ready to load the game on the reverse side of the Swiss as the clay turned to mud where Roger’s fluidity got stuck. He did it, boy did he do it. He won the match 7-5 6-2 7-6 (8) offering a lesson in maturity and courage to a fledgling Federer who would take note, but could never win later at Foro Italico. Felix Mantilla He continued playing until 2007, but stripped of the magic he displayed in the Masters Series Rome 2003, which was erected as a kind of reward for all the work done over the years and a farewell to the elite. The history of tennis always leaves things to remember and when speaking of the tournament in Rome, the name of the Spanish must be glossed.

