Félix Hernández getting closer to his retirement in the Major Leagues

Felix Hernandez has not signed with any organization in the Big leagues for the 2021 season. retirement seems closer than his return to the mound of the MLB.

The situation of the Venezuelan pitcher is still unknown after leaving the Baltimore Orioles contract after not making the team for the 2021 harvest.

Felix Hernandez, who wants to keep doing numbers to fight to enter the Living room of the Fame, is not signed by any franchise of the Big leagues.

If today, Hernandez 37-year-old announces his retirement, his entry to Cooperstown would be debatable. The “King Felix“, Registers 169 wins, 136 losses and a 3.42 ERA in the MLB.

These numbers can be good for a discussion and exchange of opinions about Felix Hernandez, who must be negotiating, training or thinking about their retirement with those numbers on the Big leagues.

Yes now Felix Hernandez announces its retirement today, enter the Living room of the Fame?

In addition to his effectiveness and good numbers, he added 2,524 strikeouts in his career with the Seattle Mariners, a team where he had the best stage of his career as a professional baseball player for the Seattle Mariners. Big leagues.