Félix Hernández also connected a Grand Slam to Johan Santana

Felix Hernandez He not only stood out launching in the Big leagues, but also had the opportunity to connect you Grand slam to Johan santana on the MLB.

The journalist Ignacio Serrano made a note of the shift between two of the best pitchers that Venezuela has had in the Big leagues. Yes, Johan santana Y Felix Hernandez, who was a legend for the Seattle Mariners.

A June 23, but 2008, in a game between Seattle against the New York Mets, Felix Hernandez connected him Grand slam to Johan santana for his team to take the victory 5-2 on the scoreboard of the MLB.

As Serrano highlights in his article, Hernandez became the first Creole pitcher to hit a bases loaded home run in the MLB.

Yes, we are talking about more than 10 years ago, when Hernandez He promised to be one of the best pitchers as he was and, Johan santana a legend.

Here the Grand slam: