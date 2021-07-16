Felix Brych withdraws from international arbitration

07/16/2021 at 1:47 PM CEST

The semi-final match between Spain and Italy on July 6 at Wembley it was not one of Felix Brych’s long career. The German referee could have called his last continental and world match that day after 14 years in the elite of world refereeing.

We have the best reflection in his role in the last European Championship, where he has whistled a total of five games, including the semifinal. It has been the most used collegiate. In addition to two games in the group stage, followed by the referee the round of 16 duel between Belgium – Portugal (1-0) and the quarterfinal clash between Ukraine and England that ended with the defeat of the English team.

Felix Brych says goodbye to Europe and will do so, as has happened in UEFA, on the last day of 2021. We’ll see if until then he is designated for the World Cup qualifiers or the Nations League finals. And also if you participate in the group stage of the Champions League or League of Nations.

What is certain is that Italy-Spain was his last major continental match.

On 31 December he will end his international career having called both UEFA club competition finals. In the 2016-2017 season, the final of the Champions League between Juventus and Real Madrid was whistled in Cardiff, which ended with the victory of the white team, winning their second Champions League in a row and the twelfth in the club’s showcases.

Years before, he whistled the 2014 Europa League final that ended with another victory for a Spanish team. In this case, Sevilla beat Benfica in the penalty shoot-out.

Brych is an old acquaintance of the Barça fans. The Teuton whistled the Champions League duel between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid that ended with the expulsion of Fernando Torres when just half an hour had elapsed. In principle he will continue to whistle in the Bundesliga, where he has been doing it for 17 years.