Felix Auger, another pearl of the future for Toni Nadal

When the era of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Y Roger Federer, surely unrepeatable, the relief at the top of tennis is assured with other high quality rackets.

There where the ‘Big Three’ he only leaves the crumbs to others, without them there is already a glimpse for the future of a handful of players capable of winning world titles. Grand slam. Without an absolute dominator at the moment in the ‘Next Gen’, there is also more uncertainty in the fight for No. 1 and a broader cast of the ‘greats’.

Everything indicates that Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev, Rublev and other young people will sooner or later win a Grand Slam and, in that battle, Felix Auger-Aliassime he also has all the punch and the mentality to get really high. “I work every day to be No. 1, it has been a dream since I was a child,” said the Canadian years ago, in his 20s, 20th in the ranking and rising.

“I would love to be top-10 this year and play the MastersIt would be a great achievement, but now I have to see how I can do it. The first thing is to be focused, keep working and fight in each game, “says Auger, who has joined Toni Nadal your team to take another leap in your career.

“First of all, I admire him as a person and it is a privilege and a great opportunity to have him by my side. There are not many coaches with a career like yours. Frederic fontang he is my main technician and Toni is more of a consultant and mentor ”, explains the Canadian.

“We will be in constant communication throughout the season and he will be with us at the Grand Slams, some Masters 1,000 and we’ll see if in other tournaments. With your energy we can do great work for a long time. He also has his life and his things in Majorca, so there is no deadline, we’ll see later ”, says Felix, who will play this Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Gothic against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“Having him with me is not a guarantee of more victories, but I am open to all his advice, he has a lot of experience at the highest level and I like the way he looks at tennis. With it I hope to achieve greater consistency. His energy and personality are fantastic, ”says Auger. He go to Rafael Nadal as a “great example” of learning, so what better than working with his uncle and former coach.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20, world No. 20 (Getty)

“It is fantastic to hear from Toni about his work with Rafa, a great example of personality, strength and courage. He has been winning games and great titles for more than 15 years, and that is not easy always having all the pressure on you. I like Rafa’s mentality and I am very happy to try to learn from it all ”, explains the Canadian.

“Toni can give me clear examples of what he did with Rafa in many situations, how he hit a drive, a backhand, this and that, but he also takes examples from other great players, such as Novak Djokovic“, Add.

After carving his nephew as a child, Auger is Toni’s new pearl. Rafa has 20 Grand Slams. Felix is ​​20 years old and all the future ahead.