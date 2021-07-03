Felix Auger-Aliassime qualifies for the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

Australian tennis player Nick kyrgios, number 60 of the ATP, had to retire during the round of 32 at Wimbledon when the scoreboard showed 2-6, 6-1 and 0-0, so the match ended with the triumph of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canadian, number 19 in the ATP and seeded number 16. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s trajectory in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Kyrgios managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Canadian also managed 3 times. In addition, Auger-Aliassime was 59% effective on the first serve, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 61% of the service points, while his opponent obtained 70% effectiveness, committed a double fault and managed to win. 58% of the service points.

During the knockout stages, Auger-Aliassime will face off against the winner of the match in which the American tennis player will face. Taylor fritz and the german player Alexander Zverev.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players are presented, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, those who manage to win the preliminary qualification phase and the guests.