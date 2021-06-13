Félix Auger-Aliassime prolongs his incredible curse in finals

It is not normal and can start to be very worrying. Felix Auger-Aliassime has lost one more final, this time in the ATP 250 Stuttgart 2021, and there are already eight. So many missed opportunities to debut his track record of ATP titles will take a mental toll on the young Canadian. At still 20 years old (he turns 21 on August 8), he has plenty of time to solve it, but each new lost final makes it more difficult to leave this behind. The most incredible thing is that in these eight losses, he has not been able to win a single set either. It is getting closer to the 10 finals in which he lost Julien Benneteau and that conditioned his entire career, causing him to finish it without winning a title.

0-8 in finals

0-16 in sets It’s a tough stat but something manageable at 20 years old. pic.twitter.com/ZyiKmRuow2 – enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) June 13, 2021