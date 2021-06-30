Felix Auger-Aliassime manages to qualify for the thirty-second finals at the expense of tennis player Thiago Monteiro

06/30/2021

On at 19:00 CEST

The Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime, number 19 of the ATP and seed number 16, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon by 6-3, 6-3 and 6-3 in two hours and twelve minutes to the Brazilian tennis player Thiago Monteiro, number 81 of the ATP. With this result, Auger-Aliassime manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

Monteiro could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, while the Canadian managed it 4 times. In addition, in the first serve the Canadian player had a 67% effectiveness, did not commit any double faults and got 81% of the service points, while his opponent obtained a 63% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and managed to win. 55% of the service points.

During the 30th finals the Canadian tennis player will face the Swedish player Mikael Ymer, number 98, tomorrow Thursday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) occurs between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players appear and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who manage to win the preliminary qualification phase and the invited players.