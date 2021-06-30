in Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime manages to qualify for the thirty-second finals at the expense of tennis player Thiago Monteiro

06/30/2021

On at 19:00 CEST

The Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime, number 19 of the ATP and seed number 16, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon by 6-3, 6-3 and 6-3 in two hours and twelve minutes to the Brazilian tennis player Thiago Monteiro, number 81 of the ATP. With this result, Auger-Aliassime manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

Monteiro could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, while the Canadian managed it 4 times. In addition, in the first serve the Canadian player had a 67% effectiveness, did not commit any double faults and got 81% of the service points, while his opponent obtained a 63% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and managed to win. 55% of the service points.

During the 30th finals the Canadian tennis player will face the Swedish player Mikael Ymer, number 98, tomorrow Thursday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) occurs between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players appear and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who manage to win the preliminary qualification phase and the invited players.

This is the post-credit scene of episode 4 of ‘Loki’

Shohei Ohtani joined a select group of Latino MLB legends