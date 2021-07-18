Felix-Auger Aliassime: “I’m ready to take the leap”

As happens every four years – although this time it will be five – the Olympic Games And, as also happens every four years, hundreds of athletes face their first Olympic experience. Felix-Auger Aliassime will be one of them, the young Canadian who with only 20 springs has proven to have enough talent to settle in the top 15 of the world rankings. What we did not know was his passion for this event and how he fell totally in love with the Olympics in 2008. He spoke about all this and his good moment in an interview with the magazine. ITF World, from which we rescue the most interesting.

His first Olympic memory

“I perfectly remember the feeling when I saw that Opening Ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, I was trying all the time to find the Canadian athletes that I liked, those that I knew, those that I thought could get a medal. I was amazed by all that, to the point of dreaming that one day I would be walking through the same place that all of them walked. Right now I see myself in his shoes and I remember that boy who watched television 13 years ago, all the incredible things that happened to me during this time. “

Nerves prior to the appointment

“Honestly, I am very excited. The Olympic Games have always been like a dream of my childhood, that moment in front of the television impacted me forever. It’s about becoming one of the best in the world in your sport, going as far as possible and making the most of yourself. Being part of Tokyo 2021 is a dream come true, representing my country, which has given me so much during all these years, doing it at this level and with the opportunity to bring a medal back, is something really incredible. To say that at the age of 20 I am an Olympic athlete is something very, very special ”.

Tennis ends on day 1, the Olympics. day 8

“I know I won’t be there to enjoy that moment, but nothing happens. The goal here was to start building an opportunity and become an Olympian once in a lifetime, now I can’t wait to start playing. I really want to compete and win games, that is the real reason why I am going to Tokyo, to try to do my best by competing and going to the end, not just to enjoy the atmosphere ”.

Golden generation of Canadian tennis

“It is nice to belong to this group, in fact, it could not be better. It is something that really motivates us all, a very positive reality, but not only for us, but for all Canadian fans. People are becoming more and more interested in tennis, more hooked on our sport, this is something that we notice over time. Growing up in Canada was great, I had every opportunity there to develop and become the player that I am now. There was a great movement to train players of this same generation and now we all push ourselves together to reach the highest level. It is a joy to see the impact that we are starting to generate, so I hope this is only the beginning ”.

Closer and closer to the best

“I think I am ready to take the leap, although I have to confirm it with results. Right now I see myself with the level to reach more Grand Slam quarter-finals, even the semi-finals, although it will not be easy. I have to get it into my head that I am much closer than I sometimes think I am, believe in my possibilities to go a little further. Someday I will find the rhythm and the keys to overcome this type of game, for now I have to continue to trust myself ”.

Origin and objectives of its Foundation

“It is an important part not only of my career, but of my life. I always wanted to be aware of the rest, to achieve great achievements in my career for myself and my family. When everything is over, I would like to look back and be proud of what I did, see that I gave everything I could and not regret anything. In my life away from the slopes I feel the same, that’s why I am generous whenever I can. Now we are helping all those children in Togo but this is only a first step, soon there will be other places where I plan to give the same help. I want them to have the same opportunities that I had, to grow up in a healthy family, to have an education and to play sports. Unless they have the minimum, which is not always true ”.