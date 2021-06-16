Felix Auger-Aliassime, how to beat Roger Federer in Halle 2021

There are moments that are not forgotten, vicissitudes of destiny that lead to a unique situation in a tennis career and that can mark a turning point. Felix Auger-Aliassime is aware of what it means to him to measure himself Roger Federer: a real privilege. Possibly, when he was a teenager who was beginning to point out ways he could not even consider that he would have the option of playing against the Swiss, on the verge of 40 years, and much more after several years on the circuit without having coincided in a match. He will be the 349th rival in Federer’s career as they cross paths in the ATP 500 Halle 2021, in a game that has raised great expectations and that Aliassime talks about on atptour.com.

“It is great to be able to measure Roger, a great test for me. We have trained together a couple of times in Dubai, but playing on grass against him will be special. I have no doubt that he is the big favorite and this match will help me to see where it’s my level “, declared a man who arrives with a lot of pace, after being a finalist in Stuttgart, but also with one more slab in his backpack, in the form of lost finals. Aliassime, who shares a birthday with Federer, is not intimidated by it and continues to seek that brilliant result that confirms the intense work he has been doing for a long time to be a more complete and reliable player.

Plan to beat Federer at Halle 2021

“In his tennis he has all the imaginable solutions to anything that happens on the court, I am clear that he is going to set me many traps, so my objective must be to take the initiative and dictate the rhythm of the match. To do this, I must start with serve well, win my service games and be very aggressive when in that situation. The rest will be difficult, but it will be necessary to work hard and with intensity to create any opportunity. I have a lot of confidence in myself, I have been doing well since last week and I will be very focused at all times, “said the Canadian, who could not hide his admiration for Roger.

What does it mean for Aliassime to play against Federer?

“I see that 8-year-old boy who was me dreaming of playing this type of game, so I am going to go out and give it my all, with the best possible attitude. It is clear that games like this are special, but I must face the game with serenity . I’ve been trying for years to improve my game little by little and make it more and more competitive, I want to give the best of myself “, declared a man who has been advised in recent times by Toni Nadal and who has not been able to do a good tour on clay. Felix Auger-Aliassime wants to redeem himself on grass and has a great opportunity before Roger Federer in this tournament ATP 500 Halle 2021.