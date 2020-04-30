When you are 19 years old you feel that there is nothing that can stop you. You devour the world with the illusion of novelty, the energy of youth and the ambition to make history. It is what you are experiencing Felix-Auger Aliassime, whose name has been resonating with tennis fans for so long that he seems to have much more experience and age than he actually treasures. His self-confidence on the track also conveys that feeling and the young Canadian is unwilling to have the coronavirus curb his upward trend. Classified as the 20 of the world, It came from making final in Rotterdam and Marseille, so this break could be interpreted as very negative. However, Aliassime brings the positive side to everything.

“Tennis players are always complaining that we do not have time to rest, to be with the family or to work on tactical aspects of our game. Now is a good time for all of this, so together with my coaches, we have planned a physical training program so as not to lose shape, but also weekly meetings to analyze my game and discuss possible changes, “said Aliassime for Tennis.com, in an interesting statement that highlights the hard-working nature of one of the most outdone of the NextGen. His bisoñez forces him to work physically, but also mentally.

For this, this is the routine followed by Felix in full quarantine. “We have focused on doing exercises that strengthen my upper body because I need to gain some power in my shots. Also, two or three times a week I meet electronically with my team and watch past games of mine. We analyze the way I move, the selection of shots I make and where I have room for improvement. On my own, I also visualize some mythical games in the recent history of tennis. All this helps me a lot because it helps me to learn from myself and from others, and it keeps me psychologically connected to tennis, “said a man who intends to travel to Europe as soon as possible.

“My idea is to go to Monaco as soon as possible. I know that starting on May 4, you will be able to train there and I am interested in being in Europe because I believe that exhibition tournaments will be organized at the national level,” said one Felix-Auger Aliassime that it will be necessary to see how he is able to travel from Canada to Montecarlo given the restrictions that exist in the displacements. In any case, he seems to be very clear about the suitability and feasibility of that project and what is clear is his desire to progress and make a qualitative leap this season that allows him to fight for great things. We will have to be very attentive to its progression and check if its working methods have resonance.

.