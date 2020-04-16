A few days ago Todd Woodbridge commented his concern with the youngest of the circuit in this unprecedented situation to which the coronavirus. Talents that have been thrown out of the way just when better numbers were scratching, for example, Felix-Auger Aliassime. In a blog post that the Canadian himself writes for the ATPHonestly, it’s not like she seems too nervous. With his usual lean and maturity, the current number 20 in the world ranking explains his activities during these days and what feelings he has about the future that may await us once the confinement is over.

“I am not used to being away from the slopes for so long, it is very similar to the time you spend outside when you suffer an injury, but the reality is that I do not have any discomfort. The positive is that I am doing well, my feelings are good and everyone in my family is healthy. I am happy about that although, unfortunately, I know that not all families have the same situation, especially in the case of grandparents and older people, “said the Montreal.

It is evident that professional athletes, especially those who compete individually, are among the most affected in terms of frozen professions, since they cannot even train. However, Aliassime has found solutions. “I have not decreased my physical state, I continue with my routines. As tennis players, we do not have many months during the year to train and improve physically, so now I am taking advantage of it to carry it out. I can stay active and keep improving, which is good, there isn’t a day when you can’t evolve in any way. In every aspect of my life, personal or professional, I try to do things better in order to move in the right direction ”, underlines the 19-year-old.

For taking other positive aspects out of this situation, Félix also values ​​the proximity he is having these days with his family, “I am making sure to take a lot of time to rest and spend time with my family, my days are always busy. Due to my profession, our family rarely has an opportunity to be together for such an extended period of time and will surely continue for a few more weeks or months. It is nice to remember the days when I was a child, to spend time with my sister and my parents. We spend our days playing board gamesBefore, we couldn’t because I had to go to sleep soon, but now I’m keeping my own schedule and we can make dinners longer. We have been playing Scrabble, something that is bringing out my most competitive side. ”

On his year 2020, where he had time to lose the occasional final, the Canadian admits that he has it in mind but that he does not give it much thought. “I was able to reflect a little on the first months of the season, what you would do differently and what you would not change, what I have been good at and what I have not been so good at. I had time to call my coaches and analyze some games, which has also kept me busy. In the same way, I try not to waste a lot of time looking at the past, I like to be patient and focus on what I do in the present, looking for how I can improve, ”he says.

Felix, one of the youngest on the tour but also one of the best structured heads. “It’s a crazy moment, like the world is taking a break, a break forced by us. We are pushing our world to the limit, seeing how quickly the virus spreads, all countries are being affected. Now is the time to stay home, to be separated, but also to stay united in our actions. What we will do now depends on what life will be like when all this happens, the future is in our hands. We all face the same problem, hopefully we will come out of all this more united, “he concludes.

