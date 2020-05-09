He’s only 19 years old, but Felix-Auger Aliassime he feels a kind of responsibility or pending account with the world of tennis. The youngest player in the top50 made a spectacular jump in quality last season, breaking records of earliness that we no longer remembered, but he wants more. It is the mentality of an athlete called to do great things, although at the moment we are still waiting to see him lift a title. In a chat with Mats Wilander and Boris Becker in Tennis Legends, the one from Montreal put on record that right now the main objective of young people has to be to separate Big3 to bring a new discourse to the tennis world.

“Obviously, people need to see new faces to win big tournaments. As part of this, I and other slightly older players are trying to get closer to that goal, players like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem. Of course we have to push, but I think the most difficult barrier is the level of these three players who are still competing. The commitment they have and the knowledge they have acquired within the elite is pushing them to break the limits as to how long a tennis player can stay on top, ”reflects the current world No. 20.

Sincere and direct, Aliassime does not lose the rings when affirming that so much Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal they remain one step ahead of the rest. Of course, looking at the statistics or the ranking itself would be absurd to deny it. But if the Canadian boasts something, it is faith, although he should not be the one to confess these words. It is true that his figure is still far from reaching Olympus, but he did not have the opportunity to measure himself against the Gods either. He never faced Federer, he never faced Djokovic, not even Murray or Wawrinka. He only signed a loss against Rafa in the last Masters 1000 in Madrid for a double 6-3 that showed how difficult it is to play against the best in the world in one of his favorite tournaments. Nothing to reproach.

While Felix waits for his chance, something that the quarantine will lengthen more than he should, he also admits that the Big3 members have become rivals and mirrors at the same time. “They are continually breaking down the barriers that dictate how well a tennis player can play in an advanced age,” insists the Canadian, a real admirer of this group of tennis players who have put history in their favor based on epic rivalries, Unforgettable finals, trophy ceremonies charged with emotion, returns to the circuit after incurable injuries, in short, a thousand and one factors that has led them to look over their shoulders at everyone.

They are the history of recent tennis and that is where Aliassime can soak up, drink from the experiences they have given us, although he now has to face a new era that is completely different from that of twenty years ago. “I like the history of tennis, I like to learn how it is played and how it was played in the past. Obviously, I feel the need to bring interesting things every time I enter the track, but I’m not sure how to do it, since I love duels, I really enjoy the tension of two players competing against each other, ”says Aliassime, as mature as usual. “The history of the sport must always be respected, the fight between two gladiators who enter the court together. I think that is the main essence of tennis, one of the reasons why I am a great admirer of tennis. ”

