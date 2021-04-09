Felipe will join Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with royalty | AFP

The recent departure of Prince Philip of Edinburgh, husband of the Queen Isabel, was one of the news with which the world woke up on the morning of this Friday, April 9, and this would force Meghan Markle and prince harry to meet again with members of the British Family.

With the sad moment that Queen Elizabeth lives today before the departure of her former consort, private counselor and life partner for 73 years, Prince Felipe. In one of the moments of greatest tension, the members of the Windsor family will meet again with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will travel to the United Kingdom.

The funeral of the grandfather of princes William and Harry, will be the reason that face to face the members of the royal house with the dukes of sussex in one of the most difficult moments of the broken relationship between both families, particularly after the controversial statements of the former royal couple with Oprah Winfrey.

It should be said that in the face of the permanent presence of Covid-19, it would lead to a mass funeral not being held, amidst the measures to prevent increasing infections and crowds.

However, in case of the solemn acts that are carried out to dismiss him, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated couples to be seen is the marriage today based in California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This could be one of the key moments for the couple to come together in a difficult time after the harsh words that Meghan and Harry would throw against the members of the crown in their past meeting with the famous television presenter.

Similarly, it would have transpired that the youngest son of Prince Charles of Wales had a close relationship with the queen’s consort, his grandfather, Duke Philippe of Edinburgh.

However, so far nothing specific has been mentioned on the subject, since in the midst of the restrictions some issues could prevent her trip, in addition to the fact that at the moment, Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child.

On the other hand, the former television actress revealed a few months ago that she had experienced an abortion, so when taking into account what constitutes a trip, her health or that of the baby, a girl who will be born, could be put at risk. in a few months.

So far, the Californian couple has not commented on the matter before the outcome of the loyal companion of the monarch who one of his past anniversary celebrations offered Felipe dedicating nice words to him “He has been my strength and my support during all these years” He declared in the middle of one of the celebrations of both in 1997.

Felipe of Edinburgh, who just a few weeks ago had left the hospital to return to his residence after being operated on for a “pre-existing heart condition,” according to Buckingham Palace.

In 2011, the 99-year-old veteran who would soon turn 100 in June of this year would have undergone surgery for heart-related issues, so although this time they did not fully explain the reasons for his surgery, it is speculated that they would have been causes linked to this condition.

It was a statement from one of the couple’s official residences where they externalized the causes of their admission to the hospital, discarding for any reason causes related to a possible case of Covid-19, as was initially thought.

Similarly, the fact was reiterated that Queen Elizabeth and Duke Philippe of Edinburgh were among the first royal members to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the United Kingdom, as they were two of the people most at risk.