Felipe VI will preside over the Copa del Rey final between Athletic and Real Sociedad

Philip VI will be present at La Cartuja to preside over the Copa del Rey final that will be played this Saturday Real Sociedad and Athletic Club. The Royal House confirmed this Wednesday the presence of the monarch in the cup duel corresponding to last season and that it will be played without an audience due to sanitary restrictions due to the pandemic.

Thus, Philip VI He will be in the box of honor of La Cartuja accompanied where he will be accompanied by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales. As a consequence of the perimeter closures of the autonomies, the RFEF decided that there would be no fans in the stands in Saturday’s game between the two Basque teams.

Although the Royal House has not confirmed it, it is expected that Felipe VI will also preside over the final of the Copa del Rey of this season that will play in the same stadium Barcelona and Athletic Club on April 17.