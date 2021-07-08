Felipe VI receives Ayuso and it is almost impossible not to notice what is at the bottom of the image

King Felipe VI received this Wednesday the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, on the occasion of the recent renewal in his position, which he took office on June 19.

The Royal House has shared on their social networks several photos of the meeting and a video on YouTube of just 32 seconds.

In the images you can see Ayuso patiently waiting for the monarch, who comes out to receive her. The two pose together for a few seconds and enter the king’s office for a private off-camera encounter.

In that brief meeting it is impossible not to notice the numerous objects that adorn the room in which the king has received the president, some of them very, very well known.

On one of the furniture you could see a replica of the Davis Cup for tennis and another for the King’s Cup for soccer. But there is still more: in another of the sideboards a Goya award has been seen. Or at least a figure very similar to the one delivered at the Spanish cinema gala.

