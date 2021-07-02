Felipe VI leaves the most usual protocol to speak to Leonor like this

King Felipe VI has starred in a curious image this Thursday with his daughter, Princess Leonor, before beginning his speech at the delivery of the Princess of Girona Foundation 2020 and 2021 awards.

After meeting the winners, Leonor made an intervention that ended with a loud standing ovation from those present. Among those who have applauded the princess was the king.

Felipe VI, who has begun to applaud in his seat, has taken the stage and has passed his daughter, to whom he has commented something. There, the monarch has continued to cheer Leonor.

After almost a minute of applause, the king has started to speak. But he has not started his speech from the beginning, since he has said a few words to his daughter before.

“It is not because she is the princess, but it is that I share everything she has said. That’s why I applauded so much here with her ”, he commented.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE