Felipe VI highlights the “magnificent relations” with Ecuador after arriving in Quito for the investiture of Lasso

King Felipe VI highlighted this Sunday the “magnificent relations” that Spain maintains with Ecuador, after arriving in Quito accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, to attend the events of the inauguration of the new Ecuadorian president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso.

The monarch met this same Sunday, separately, with the outgoing president of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, and with the elected, Guillermo Lasso, Both of them expressed his wish that they continue the good bilateral relationship.

Moreno received the king in the Presidential Palace of Carondelet, located in the historic case of Quito, decorated for the occasion and where the formal meeting was held before a dinner with which the Ecuadorian president entertained the international representatives who traveled to Ecuador to participate in the acts of transmission of the presidential command.

In his meeting, Felipe VI praised the occasions on which he coincided with Moreno in Madrid and in other Ibero-American areas, and the “magnificent relations that both countries have maintained during his tenure, “Casa Real told Efe.

The situation of immigrants

The head of state conveyed to his Ecuadorian counterpart that Spain is always there to cooperate with Ecuador, and his hope in that good bilateral ties continue with the new incoming administration.

Previously, the king had a meeting with the president-elect in a hotel in Quito, in which he congratulated him on his election.

Lasso assured that one of the issues he was going to discuss with Felipe VI would be the situation of Ecuadorian migrants abroad, which he advanced, will be “one of the important points on the bilateral agenda” under his government.

The monarch said he was “delighted” and “happy” to visit the Andean country and remembered the last time he did so in 2013.

Four heads of state at the investiture

Four heads of state, including Felipe VI, attend Lasso’s investiture, and will be accompanied by at least eight chancellors who arrived in Quito throughout the weekend.

Among the top leaders are also the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, that of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, and that of Haiti, Jovenel Moise.

It’s about the fifth participation of Felipe VI in the inauguration of an Ibero-American president since he is king, since before he was in 2018 in that of the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in 2019 in that of the Panamanian Laurentino Cortizo, and in 2020 in those of the Uruguayan Luis Lacalle Pou, and the Bolivian Luis Arce.

However, and also counting his participation in this type of ceremony as Prince of Asturias, he has taken part in a total of 74.

Married and Aznar

The leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, as leader of the opposition, also traveled on the official plane from Spain that arrived in Quito this Sunday, a source from the Royal House confirmed.

However, Married is not part of the official delegation, Rather, he is in the country as a special guest of the president-elect, who also invited the former president of the Government José María Aznar, and the Colombian, Andrés Pastrana.