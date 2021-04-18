Felipe VI and Pedro Sánchez, ‘hunted’ in this unusual image before the Cup final

Pedro Sánchez and Felipe VI, in the box of La Cartuja before the final of the Copa del Rey. (Photo: TELECINCO)

King Felipe VI has shared the box at the La Cartuja stadium, in Seville, with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and also with the President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno.

All three were seen before the match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona just when the Spanish anthem sounded, which was not whistled due to the absence of the public in the stands.

But before this snapshot, another much more unusual and unusual image has been seen, captured by the official photographer of the Andalusian president, who has shared it on his Twitter account:

As we can see, during the visit of the monarch to the stadium museum, the monarch, the chief executive officer and the Andalusian president played a game of table football together with the councilor Javier Imbroda.

The photograph has also been shared by the account of the Royal House:

An image that has gone viral, surprising many on Twitter:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost