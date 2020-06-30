The Kings closed their visit to Andalusia yesterday on the occasion of their tour of all the autonomous communities with a tour of several of the emblematic Cordovan courtyards and with a call to visit them. « Precious. We hope that many people come to visit them, » the King replied to questions from journalists who were interested in learning about their impression after the tour they had taken through some of those courtyards, which compete annually in a contest that is about to turn a century and were declared in 2012 Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Philip VI and Mrs. Letizia, who carried out various events in the morning in Seville, moved from the Andalusian capital to Córdoba, where the Kings were received with applause and with cheers for Spain, the Kings and the unity of the country.