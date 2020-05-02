Felipe Vázquez, pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

. – The Pittsburgh Pirates’ star pitcher, Venezuelan Felipe Vázquez, was arrested Tuesday for a felony of soliciting sex from a minor using computer devices or services, reported in Florida, and also faces serious charges in Pennsylvania, according to statements. of the authorities and judicial documents.

Vazquez, 28, a two-time All-Star who is among the National League leaders in salvage this season, was arrested in Pittsburgh on a felony order by Lee County, Florida, according to a Department statement. of Florida Law Enforcement.

It also faces a charge of sending obscene material to a minor, according to the statement.

Vazquez did not file a statement in court, according to Pennsylvania State Police Officer Stephen J. Limani.

The shooter was also charged Tuesday in Pennsylvania with legal sexual assault of a person under the age of 16 by someone who is at least 11 years older, illegal contact with a minor, corruption of a minor by a defendant who is 18 years of age or older, and indecent assault on a person under the age of 16. The first two charges are first degree felonies.

Vázquez’s attorneys provided the following comment to CNN:

“We are in the process of reviewing the Pennsylvania and Florida charge documents, as well as the underlying facts of the matter,” said attorneys Jay K. Reisinger and Michael A. Comber. “At this point, any comment would be premature.”

Vazquez was denied bail, according to a spokesman for the charges court in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly said the Major League Baseball Commissioner’s office placed Vazquez on administrative leave.

“We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously,” Coonelly said in a statement. “We need to be respectful of everyone involved and the ongoing legal process. As a result, the organization, our staff, and the players cannot comment further at this time. ” On Tuesday, Pittsburgh pitcher Chris Archer called the allegations “very, very serious.”

“Right now, as far as we know, they are just accusations,” he said. “There is not much we can say. But I do have a 14-year-old sister, so it’s something that hits the mark. ”

The team “spoke about many different emotions that arose today in many different places,” added manager Clint Hurdle. They also discussed ways they can be held accountable on and off the field, he said.

Vazquez’s locker at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park has been cleaned, a Pirates spokesman told CNN Sports Tuesday. The posters with the left-handed pitcher in the stadium have also been removed.

Sex videos and relationship with a minor

Florida authorities and the Pennsylvania State Police filed a search warrant in the Vazquez department in Pittsburgh, where several electronic devices were seized, according to the statement.

The investigation began in August after authorities received information that Vázquez was “having a reported sexual relationship” with a Florida resident who was 13 at the time, according to the statement. The victim is now 15 years old.

The statement says that the girl continued to have “a relationship with Vázquez through text messages and received a video of him in July in which he is seen performing a sexual act.” Vazquez allegedly told the victim via text message that they would meet for sex after the baseball season, the statement added.

Vazquez allegedly sent the victim photographs and a video from his cell phone on July 16, according to a state court affidavit filed in Florida. The Pirates had a game in St. Louis on that date.

The affidavit said the photos and video did not show the suspect’s face, but authorities were able to identify him through “numerous tattoos” on his body that are “unique and distinguishable.”

The girl’s mother discovered the photos, videos and exchanges and texted Vázquez on July 23 to tell her that her daughter was a minor, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit indicates that Vázquez’s cell phone was the “source of origin” of the evidence and that the victim referred to him by name in the exchanges.

Documentation of the criminal record for the Pennsylvania case indicates that the alleged incident occurred in Scottsdale County on August 1, a day off on the team. The complaint says Vázquez is waiting for a preliminary hearing on those charges.

Vazquez is being held at the Allegheny County Jail and faces extradition to Florida, authorities said.

The Venezuelan player, who represented his team at the 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland, had a 5-1 record, with 28 saves and a 1.65 ERA this season. His 37 saves last season were the most by a left-handed pitcher in his team’s history.

CNN’s Evan Simko-Bednarski and Jill Martin contributed to this report.

