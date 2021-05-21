Felipe Vásquez found guilty after sexual assault on a minor

Former pitcher of the MLB, Felipe Vasquez It was declared guilty in the Judgment today in the United States after the sexual assault to a minor.

Reporter David Kaplan reported that Felipe Vasquez It was declared guilty in the judgment today in the United States after several months in a previous investigation for the judges to dictate the sentence to the former player of the Big leagues.

Vasquez, who was denounced almost that in the best moment of his career in the MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates his career in the big top fell completely.

After being declared guilty from sexual assault, Felipe Vasquez he will have to serve a sentence handed down by the judges of the American justice. However, the amount of time the left-handed pitcher could spend behind bars for such abuse is still unknown.

Before the case was known, Felipe Vasquez recorded in 2019: five wins, a loss and a 1.65 ERA in the Big leagues. Without a doubt, he was going through his prime.

Here is the report:

BREAKING – Felipe Vazquez found GUILTY of sexual assault and indecent assault with minor and sexual abuse of children. NOT GUILTY on all but a few of the unlawful contact with minor charges. Still combing through verdict. – David Kaplan (@DKaplanWTAE) May 21, 2021

As soon as the years that the Venezuelan could spend serving his sentence are known precisely, we will inform you in the note. So far, there is no more information after the sexual assault left-handed.