When referring to the Argentines who are stranded in different parts of the world, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Felipe Solá, He maintained this Sunday that the Government has some problems to repatriate them for different reasons, but assured that “No one is going to stay without going back because the Foreign Ministry is not moving.”

“First of all, you have to understand that there is a funnel in Ezeiza. This airport normally receives 5,000 or 6,000 passengers per day as usual. Today he is receiving 400 at most, for a health issue. In that funnel, one chooses to drain the most crowded countries, “he explained.

In dialogue with TN, the national official specified that there are still “13 or 15%” of people to repatriate, mainly in “Madrid, Miami, Mexico City and Cancun”, although in this last city there are fewer and fewer “because Aerolíneas Argentinas makes two flights per week”.

“We have brought 85% of the stranded in total. Around 169 thousand people have returned who have returned between those who entered by land and those who entered by air, who were 68 thousand Argentines between March 15 and last April 17. Between today and yesterday a thousand more came in by air, ”he explained.

Among other things, Solá pointed out that many times the Government also depends on private companies to bring citizens back from places where Aerolineas Argentinas does not arrive. In this sense, he remarked that if a company “says that it is not business to make a route because they need to fill an airplane”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in charge of selling “those tickets and helping people who cannot buy them.”

“The truth is that you suffer here and you suffer there. I perfectly understand the suffering there. Nobody is going to stay without going back because the Chancellery does not move, we know exactly how many there are in each place ”, guaranteed.

In addition, the official noted that “a month ago, the consulates began to make a list of Argentines who wanted to return from abroad” and stressed that it will be respected “The order of date of the passage that each one had, so that those with the closest return would be the first to return.”

“Passengers also have to respond to a health form and 48 hours before the flight we send those forms to the Health authorities so they are aware. In addition, the consuls have a program to support Argentines who are abroad, so far we’ve spent about $ 500,000 on that. In medicines, food and lodging, “he added.

Finally, Solá said that he recently had “a telephone communication with foreign ministers” from various countries, in which it was agreed support the World Health Organization and “insist that research on coronavirus be a common and not a commercial good, that does not have a cost to nations”.