Felipe Solá: “I think the Ezeiza airport will close next week”

Foreign Minister Felipe Solá admitted that President Alberto Fernández is evaluating closing the Ezeiza international airport next week, although it did not specify the date on which that measure will take effect.

Amid the chaos over the repatriation flights of the thousands of Argentines stranded around the world after the coronavirus pandemic, Solá said: “Argentina is going to close its airport, I don’t know the date because that is what the president decides but it will close it” .

The official, who remarked that in 10 days they managed to bring back 20,000 Argentines, said before implementing this drastic decision, “humanitarian criteria will be followed because we also have to take care of the Argentines who are here.”

As an example of what is happening in other countries, Solá said that this Sunday the Panama airport will stop working. “It closes today at night and we have to get 300 Argentines out. If Copa maintains its flights, we are going to give them entry, ”he said, referring to the negotiations that are still going on with that airline.

The situation of the Argentines in Cusco is another issue that reveals to the Chancellor since the Lima airport is militarized and there are almost 300 Argentines on the waiting list to return.

“After many complaints our LATAM started to move. LATAM has many people nailed to Cusco, about two hundred odd passengers. We are going to bring you to Cusco. I have the Air Force and the Ministry of Defense. They are prepared and they do it with pleasure because it is their job, “he remarked.

Faced with LATAM’s defense, which said that it cannot enter Peru because that country “closed the air”, the Foreign Minister was forceful with his response: “They could have entered earlier and they did not.”

News in development ….