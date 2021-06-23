Felipe Reyes will announce his retirement at age 41 on Thursday

06/23/2021 at 6:40 PM CEST

The Spanish international pivot Felipe Reyes will announce this Thursday, in an institutional act with his club, Real Madrid, his retirement as a professional basketball player at 41 years of age and after a career in which he achieved 24 titles (23 with Real Madrid) and four with the absolute national team.

Real Madrid informs that the event will be held this Thursday, June 24 at 12:30 with the presence of the Madrid president, Florentino Pérez. Next, Felipe Reyes will appear before the media at a telematic press conference.

Felipe Reyes, who was born in Córdoba on March 16, 1980, trained at Estudiantes, He joined the first team in 1999. With the collegiate team he won the first of his titles, the Copa del Rey in 2000.

Center of 2.04 meters, Reyes signed for Real Madrid in 2004 and since then won a total of 23 titles dressed in white: two in the Euroleague (2015 and 2018), seven in the ACB League (2005, 2007, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019), six from the Copa del Rey (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020), six from the Spanish Super Cup (2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2020), one Intercontinental Cup (2015) and a Eurocup (2007).

As an absolute international, Felipe Reyes was world champion in 2006 in Japan and Eurobasket in 2009, 2011 and 2015. As an Olympian he hung two silver medals in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

In addition, he was twice elected Most Valuable Player of the ACB, in 2009 and 2015) and was part of the league’s five ideal four times (2007, 2008, 2009 and 2015).