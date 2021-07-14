Felipe Ramos Rizo explodes against the presence of the VAR in the tournament

Refereeing has become the main protagonist at the beginning of the road in the 2021 edition of the Gold Cup, as the controversy continues in the plays that have changed the course of the games.

Faced with this situation, the former whistler Felipe Ramos Rizo harshly attacked the presence of the VAR tool in the Concacaf tournament due to the lack of personnel trained for the technology.

“It was a mistake, since there are only two countries that make it work each day, the United States and Mexico, and I don’t think a three-day course taught by Concacaf is enough to put it in the Gold Cup; that’s why errors are being seen, both from central referees and from the VAR when reviewing the plays, “he said.

In addition, the arbitration analyst of ESPN stated that the Video Assistant Referee They must be used by people who are active and not by personnel who have been inactive for time within the arbitration.

“For instructing, for looking for the right people who can better support, because he considers that video-refereeing should be for active whistlers and not for people who have been retired for many years and have never refereed in the First Division in their country,” he said.

