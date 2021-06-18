Felipe Perrone renews for Atlètic Barceloneta until 2024

06/17/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

The international Felipe Perrone will play for the Zodiac Atlètic Barceloneta until the 2023-24 season after reaching an agreement with the club to renew his contract for three more seasons, the marine entity announced on Thursday.

Perrone, 35, will continue to be one of the basic pieces of the Barcelona team, which will present several novelties for next season, starting with that of his coach after the departure of Chus Martín.

The club hopes to announce this week the name of the new coach, as well as the name of some of the incorporations after announcing the losses of the Brazilian goalkeeper Joao Pedro Coimbra, the italian buoy Michael Bodegas, the Spanish attacker Blai Mallarach and the Serbian defender Milan aleksic.