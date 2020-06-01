“A white man should not charge a black person about racist agendas,” youtuber said

Youtuber Felipe Neto deleted a post on his Twitter in which he criticized the player Neymar for an alleged lack of position in the face of racial issues this Monday, 1st.

“Black lives matter. But not everyone cares,” wrote Felipe Neto when posting prints of the athlete’s recent posts talking about other subjects made between the death of George Floyd and the trigger of the demonstrations in the United States. Later, the youtuber deleted the publication and explained himself.

“I deleted the tweet about Neymar’s silence after messages from members of the black movement showing that a white person should not charge a black person about racist agendas. In fact, it is not my role to charge Neymar about this,” he said.

Then he continued: “This does not change the fact that I condemn the silence of the player who is, by far, the biggest Brazilian digital influencer in the world”.

Felipe Neto also stressed that he intends to continue “charging” Neymar “when it comes to the Amazon, fascism and oppression”.

Check out the publications below:

1) I deleted the tweet about Neymar’s silence after messages from members of the black movement, showing that a white person should not charge a black person about racist agendas. In fact, it is not my role to charge Neymar for this. I will continue trying to help, learning and correcting any mistakes. – Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) June 1, 2020

3) However, I understood that the role of demanding Neymar’s position on agendas that involve racism is not up to a white man. I will continue to charge when the subject is Amazon, fascism and oppression, things he has always kept silent about. Let’s move on. – Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) June 1, 2020

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.