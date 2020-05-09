The digital influencer and youtuber Felipe Neto published on Saturday, 9, on his social networks, an “open video letter” calling on artists, singers and digital influencers to take a stand against the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. “We are officially against a fascist regime, and anyone who is silent about fascism is a fascist. Period,” said the youtuber. Watch the full video below.

Neto starts the video by saying that no one is forced to demonstrate politically. However, he criticized “great artists”, “youtubers” and “great instagrammers” for being silent during the 2018 election and at the beginning of the Bolsonaro administration, citing events such as the Queiroz case. However, for the influencer, the turning point to demand the positioning of public figures was the presence of the president in a demonstration against Congress and the STF.

“The moment he goes to a demonstration that calls for the closure of the STF and the National Congress, which asks for the implementation of the AI-5, of military dictatorship, and he goes to that demonstration, and he shouts on the podium of that demonstration, he just passed the cloth Influencer who does not speak out now is an accomplice. We are officially against a fascist regime, and anyone who is silent about fascism is a fascist. Period, “he declared.

Neto also took advantage of the video to criticize influencers who, in his opinion, would be staying “on the fence” not to lose followers or contracts – Felipe Neto is one of the biggest digital influencers in Brazil, with more than 11.4 million followers on Twitter and 37.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

“I unfollow everyone who has been silent all this time, who remains silent at this moment. For me, it is a bunch of cowards, a bunch of people who are more concerned with the amount of followers and money they earn than with the future of your homeland, your nation and your own freedom. “

“I think this is much more dignified, much less cowardly and it is my role as an influencer, as a person with a wide reach, it is my role to fight for freedom, freedom of expression, freedom of thought, plurality, the state He who is silent at that moment in the face of fascism, becomes fascist “.

