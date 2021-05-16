Felipe Nasr completes the Risi Competizione LMP2 driver line-up

Risi Competizione has been one of Ferrari’s reference structures in United States. The great work of the Houston-based team has led to compete for the Italian firm in the 24 Hours of Le Mans regularly, even achieving class victories at La Sarthe. However, the formation faces an unprecedented challenge this season, as Risi has left the GT machinery behind to take on the challenge of racing at Le Mans with an LMP2. In fact, Risi Competizione will compete with an Oreca 07-Gibson in the queen of the WEC, prototype that will show bib # 82.

Risi Competizione competed in the GTLM category of the 24 Hours of Daytona from 2021 with a Ferrari 488 GTE Evo. Since then, the structure has focused its efforts on its jump to the LMP2 category. A project that in theory was limited to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but that will eventually have two ‘stops’. In fact, Risi plans to compete in the 6 Hours of Monza with his LMP2 in July to prepare for his presence at La Sarthe between August 21 and 22. And to finish closing the project, the team has closed its driver line-up for both events.

In this aspect, Risi Competizione has enlisted the services of Felipe Nasr to pilot the Oreca # 82 at Monza and Le Mans. The Brazilian driver, IMSA champion in 2018, to join forces with Ryan Cullen and Oliver Jarvis in a project that he will combine with his program with Action Express Racing in the IMSA DPi class. Thus, The former Formula 1 driver is ready for his second time at the 24 Hours of Le Mans after competing with the Dallara de Cetilar Villorbra Corse in the same season in which he achieved his IMSA title.