Felipe Melo, during a direct Instagram, stated that there are only two clubs among all those in which he played, whom he appreciates to the point of considering closing his career there: “Galatasaray is in my heart and I love Palmeiras because he opened a Important door to return to Brazil. He gave me an important title and was with me in difficult moments of my career, when I was with one foot out of the institution. Now I see it difficult to return to Turkey because I do not have the desire to return to Europe. I have the doors open. Now I am not going to leave the Palmeiras, I even bought a house in Sao Paulo, and I paid little. “