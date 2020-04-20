Felipe Melo, Palmeiras defender, said he misses the “bullshit” and the “three finger passes”, during an interview with the comedian Maurício Meirelles, this Sunday, broadcasted live on Youtube. Both participate in an action promoted by Allianz Parque that aims to raise funds for entertainment professionals.

“I miss playing football, that bullshit inside football, the 70-meter three-finger passes that Felipe Melo usually gives. I can’t look at the gel alcohol anymore, I’m already drinking”, joked the player Palm trees.

Felipe Melo also talked about living with his family in quarantine. According to the defender, social isolation provides him with time he would not have with his wife and children, in a normal situation, due to the intense routine of training and games.

“We start to value situations, right? I always wake up very early. Children go to school, it is full time. I meet them at night. I train in the afternoon most of the time. We have a priority that is the family table, for dinner. No phone, to talk. Then everyone goes to their room. It turns out that we don’t have as much time as we have in this quarantine, “he explained.

Part of that “extra time” has been converted into football matches with family members. According to the defender, “the bug catches” and not even strollers are left out.

“I play with them every day. Every day there is a football. I must have given a cart to one of them because they tore their pants all over. In the photo it appears torn. The animal catches me, my father and my brother against my two older children and a friend of mine who is at home “, he revealed.

Felipe Melo’s contribution to the campaign created by the stadium was the donation of an autographed shirt, a pair of cleats and a shin guard. The donated items will be destined for the project # Ajude1Freela, a social collective that aims to “bring dignity and livelihood to helpless professionals who lost their jobs in the midst of the coronavirus crisis”.

According to the Palmeiras stadium, there will be three other lives. This Tuesday, the guest of the interview conducted by Maurício Meirelles will be the skater Bob Burnquist.

.