Felipe Melo This past June 26, he turned 37 springs. The carioca, currently in the Palmeiras Brazilian, decided to celebrate his birthday in style at his residence, to which he invited nothing more and nothing less than 70 people, as pointed out in Olé. Among the guests, especially family and friends, were renowned and well-known figures such as the Executive Secretary of the Brazilian government, Jair Bolsonaro. As mentioned in the indicated media, the numerous attendees at the birthday party did not wear masks or respect social distancing.

The party has generated a major stir in Brazil given the serious health situation that the country is currently experiencing. As of June 28, the latest official data put the number of killed as a result of the coronavirus in 57,622; the number of those infected with Covid-19 rose to 1,344,143 infecteds. On that June 28, the country registered more than 1,000 deaths and more than 30,000 new infections. It is the second country with the highest number of infected inhabitants in the world.

Due to the current situation in the country, despite the fact that the go-ahead has been given for the resumption of football, the criticism around the player has been severe. Some images of the party were leaked on social networks, in which you could see the large number of people and the zero respect for the most pronounced medical recommendations: masks and social distancing. His critics reminded him that he was one of the players who in March he asked the Brazilian people to follow the WHO recommendations.

The player, given the commotion generated, apologized through his social networks and explained what happened. « I know the world is going through a very difficult time, but after much thought, my family and I decided to celebrate it privately. I was in my house and we try, The best way possible, preserve the safety of all present. If I have offended some people, I apologize. This was not the intention, « said the veteran Brazilian midfielder, formerly of the Spanish clubs as Mallorca, Racing de Santander or Almeria.

According to Globoesporte, the Palmeiras has given a touch of attention to the player but does not intend to punish in no way the footballer and nor apply a financial fine for his lack of discipline outside the playing fields.