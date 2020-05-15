Felipe Melo spoke in Olé about his experience in the games against Lionel Messi: “I played a lot against him, it is not much to talk about in the games. It is special because if I give him a kick he gets up and comes for another kick. He is not afraid He is among the three best in history. He is not afraid. I will take for my history the match in Rosario with the National Team, against Argentina, we won 3-1 and we did not let Leo do anything. I will be able to tell my grandchildren that we could stop Messi. “