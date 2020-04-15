Great help from Felipe Melo in the fight against the coronavirus in Brazil. The former Brazilian international and current Palmeiras player has donated a total of six tons of food to the most vulnerable families and indigenous communities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation, which has also had the help of family and friends, is part of the ‘Serve’ campaign, aimed at the people most exposed to the pandemic.

It is not the first time that Felipe Melo has made headlines during the coronavirus crisis. The midfielder, known for his aggressiveness on the field, made one of the most original toilet paper challenges. Instead of tapping, the Brazilian laid the scroll on the ground and made an entrance at ground level.

In Brazil, the coronavirus has caused the death of more than a thousand people and there are more than 25,000 infections.