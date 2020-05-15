Differently from what he did in the last seasons, Palmeiras decided to give the boys of the youth teams a chance in 2020. One of the most experienced players in the squad, veteran Felipe Melo he asked for patience with his young companions and even spoke about the Brazilian team.

“It is very important to give the opportunity to the home team. It is the future of the club. The Brazilian needs to have a little more patience. Sometimes, a 17 year old boy goes up to the professional, plays a game and says: ‘Wow, he is good!’ Or, suddenly, if the first game is not going well, they already ask for their heads “, he said, asking for calm.

“Everything is part of a process and we cannot skip steps just to reach the end and go through maturation. It is very complicated for you to play at the base and in the professional. It is another type of game, another speed, with much faster thinking”, he compared .

This season, Felipe Melo won the company of left-back Lucas Esteves, midfielder Gabriel Menino and Patrick de Paula, midfielder Alan and strikers Gabriel Veron and Wesley, as well as goalkeeper Vinícius Silvestre. All went through the basic categories of Palmeiras.

“We have boys with really great potential to become great athletes. Including athletes with the level of the Brazilian team,” bet Felipe Melo, who competed in the 2010 edition of the World Cup as head coach of Dunga in midfield.

“I try to tell them that, first of all, they are obedient and professional. I see many players who are not so great, but they are super professional and arrive. And I see unprofessional players getting in the way. (Adjusting) one thing or another, they will reach the level of the Brazilian team “, he reiterated.

Sports Gazette

