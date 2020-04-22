Felipe was hired by Corinthians in 2007 and, despite having been relegated with the team in the Brazilian Championship that year, his performances saved him from criticism and allowed him to stay at the club. The personality, however, weighed against the goalkeeper in 2010, when the desire to play in Europe spoke loudly and ended the atmosphere for the player in the environment.

Felipe played for Corinthians from the middle of 2007 until the middle of 2010

I am proud to have played for the two biggest fans in the country and to have won titles. Not many have achieved this. What marked me negatively was the departure of Corinthians, the fight with Andrés, could have been different. You fight with the club president … Today, with a better head, you think it could have been different. I had a national discussion with the president.

In an interview with Espn Brasil, Felipe showed regret and gave some details about the controversy of 10 years ago.

“A proposal appeared in 2010, before the World Cup, the board accepted at that moment. It would be a loan proposal and it was Genoa, from Italy. Professor Mano (Menezes) was the only one to say that it was not a good decision. Italy was not In that Cup, the law changed, from five foreigners dropped to three, then they didn’t want to spend a spot with a goalkeeper. When I came back, I had the image I had forced, I started to train separately for about four months and there was the problem with Andrés “.

Currently a goalkeeper for Botafogo da Paraíba, Felipe also played for Flamengo, but it was at Corinthians that he experienced the most intense moments of pressure.

“The same as in 2007, it’s unlikely to be the case. The squad was not Corinthians-level, but then Corinthians won everything. Corinthians is eight or eighty. Supporters press. When you play for Corinthians, you can play anywhere. If you don’t have a strong personality and withstand pressure, will not play “.

Despite being aware that he could have taken his career in a different direction, Felipe also emphasized his pride in what he did on the pitch.

“I won a title with Ronaldo Fenômeno and played a little with Roberto Carlos. It was a great experience. You thought: ‘the guy gave us the 2002 World Cup’. He was training submissions, penalties, you saw the scars on his knee, it was fantastic work with these guys, see what they do. They are above average. I worked with Ronaldinho Gaúcho, at Flamengo. I can tell that I played with these players “.

