The ex-president Felipe González has proposed this Thursday a “succession” of “State covenants” for the recovery and socio-economic reconstruction of Spain after the coronavirus pandemic, although he believes that the independence parties should not join. He said that he would not have agreed with these formations, as the Pedro Sánchez government has done, because “you cannot ask someone who believes in the independence of a territory to commit to a project to rebuild Spain. No I think ERC and the heirs of Convergence are interested, they are not in that. “

This was stated in a videoconference organized by Nueva Economía Fórum, in which González considered it “more necessary” that “a methodology” be agreed to achieve these successive pacts and those consensuses in Congress with those political forces that are willing, that the possibility of putting together a “Government of concentration”.

The historic socialist leader predicts a long crisis, which “will not last a year”, and that is why he believes that the reconstruction of the Spanish productive economy after Covid-19 will also “take years”. For this reason, he has insisted that an entente be promoted among the different parties, as has happened in other countries of the European Union with liberals, social democrats, conservatives, Christian Democrats …, because “the important thing is to agree on a question that is going to last for several years. ” “This is not going to agree a budget,” he insisted.

He has asked current politicians that they “put away the razors” and work for the general interest. “They have the obligation to facilitate the exit by agreeing on a succession of pacts that are inexcusable,” said González, who has demanded that “they keep the razors that they seem to have in their mouths and that they start discussing the issues that matter. to the citizens”.

In addition, he has demanded that there be a commitment to “unity” and the “pact” not only in the political framework, but with economic and social agents. “Not a pact, but a pact methodology,” he said, since he believes that “the dynamics of pacts must be varied to adapt to the situation.” And it is that he considers that “the uncertainty that generates” this situation has made that “the only certainty is uncertainty.”

González has admitted that he “is concerned about political tension because it hinders the dynamics of pacts, and pacts seem absolutely essential to me“The citizens want pacts, agreements, they are tired of what is being discussed in Parliament has little to do with reality,” he said.

Finally, it has also been shown concerned that “it is legislated abundantly by decree law”, for which he has recommended to Pedro Sánchez that, in order to “preserve the good future functioning of the rule of law”, the formula of the decree-law should drop to go to the ordinary debate of Parliament, so that the laws, especially those that it has the will to stay, go through the advisory bodies, for its debate in the House and the possibility of presenting amendments.